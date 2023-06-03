My DeFi Pet Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $928,452.40 and approximately $353,008.45 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for about $0.0316 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000446 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00027180 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00008990 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000719 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

DPET is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,373,688 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.