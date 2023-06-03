Moonbeam Price Up 0.1% This Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001024 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $179.26 million and $1.44 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00053786 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00039487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00017675 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005974 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,070,122,213 coins and its circulating supply is 647,068,508 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.