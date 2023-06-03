Moonbeam Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a market cap of $177.57 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00053407 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00038977 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00017610 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005937 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,070,016,732 coins and its circulating supply is 646,982,760 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.