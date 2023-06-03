MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.43-0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $388-392 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $360.76 million. MongoDB also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.42-1.56 EPS.

MongoDB Trading Up 28.0 %

NASDAQ MDB opened at $376.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.27. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $397.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $240.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $363.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, February 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $235.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $322.17.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 49,249 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total transaction of $11,206,609.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,586,868.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 49,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total value of $11,206,609.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,586,868.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,988.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,013 shares of company stock valued at $18,896,567. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in MongoDB by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.