Monadelphous Group (OTCMKTS:MOPHY) Shares Down 1.6%

Monadelphous Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MOPHY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$8.84 and last traded at C$8.84. 20 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Monadelphous Group in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Monadelphous Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.98.

Monadelphous Group Company Profile

Monadelphous Group Limited, an engineering group, provides construction, maintenance, and industrial services to resources, energy, and infrastructure industries in Australia, Chile, Mongolia, China, Papua New Guinea, and internationally. It operates through Engineering Construction, and Maintenance and Industrial Services divisions.

