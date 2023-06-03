Mizuho Cuts Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target to $69.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.10.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $63.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.43. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.11.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at $452,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

