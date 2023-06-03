Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Shares Up 0.3%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.56 and last traded at $3.55. 187,490 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 481,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mind Medicine (MindMed) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18.

Institutional Trading of Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) ( NASDAQ:MNMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts forecast that Mind Medicine will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 27,551.5% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 235.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 20.44% of the company’s stock.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

