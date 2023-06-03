Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Shares Up 0.3%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMDGet Rating) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.56 and last traded at $3.55. 187,490 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 481,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mind Medicine (MindMed) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMDGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts forecast that Mind Medicine will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 27,551.5% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 235.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 20.44% of the company’s stock.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

