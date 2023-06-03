Metahero Price Hits $0.0034 on Exchanges (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Metahero token can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. Metahero has a market capitalization of $26.59 million and approximately $191,420.41 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metahero Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

