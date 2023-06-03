Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Chardan Capital from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MESO. StockNews.com began coverage on Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Mesoblast in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mesoblast currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESO opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. Mesoblast has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $4.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mesoblast by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 32,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Mesoblast during the 1st quarter valued at $757,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Mesoblast during the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Mesoblast during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

