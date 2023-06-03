Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MPH.L) (LON:MPH) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $26.50

Shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MPH.L) (LON:MPH – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 26.50 ($0.33) and traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.32). Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MPH.L) shares last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.33), with a volume of 49,264 shares changing hands.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MPH.L) Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of £89.76 million and a P/E ratio of -0.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 26.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 26.50.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MPH.L) Company Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

