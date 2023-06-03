Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MRCY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Mercury Systems from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of MRCY traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,110. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $65.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -683.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day moving average is $48.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,973,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 218.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 720,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,425,000 after acquiring an additional 493,801 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,011,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,287,000 after acquiring an additional 382,507 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.