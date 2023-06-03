MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Position Lessened by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 185,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,605 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises about 5.3% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $157,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MELI. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 23.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. New Street Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,480.50.

MELI traded up $12.65 on Friday, hitting $1,270.67. 402,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,888. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $600.68 and a 52 week high of $1,365.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a PE ratio of 104.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,273.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,123.25.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

