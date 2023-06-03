Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $209.95

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 209.95 ($2.59) and traded as high as GBX 488.40 ($6.04). Melrose Industries shares last traded at GBX 488.40 ($6.04), with a volume of 4,696,218 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 165 ($2.04) to GBX 175 ($2.16) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 500 ($6.18) to GBX 620 ($7.66) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($6.92) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 345 ($4.26).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 345.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 212.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,898.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.66.

In other Melrose Industries news, insider Charlotte Twyning bought 6,689 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 471 ($5.82) per share, for a total transaction of £31,505.19 ($38,933.75). Also, insider Peter Dilnot acquired 32,111 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 380 ($4.70) per share, for a total transaction of £122,021.80 ($150,793.13). Company insiders own 1.32% of the company's stock.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

