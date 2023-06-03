Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $51.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.85.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $60.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a PE ratio of -316.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.42. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $67.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $210,120.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,766,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $210,120.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,766,216.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,363 shares of company stock worth $6,562,920. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

