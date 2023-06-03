Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 213,156 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 87.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 213,156 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 69,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,363,000 after acquiring an additional 58,340 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of DUK stock opened at $89.70 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.32. The company has a market cap of $69.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 123.69%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

