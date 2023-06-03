Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 161 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the third quarter worth $28,635,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $728,697,000 after purchasing an additional 80,089 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,152,000 after buying an additional 70,813 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Murphy USA by 251.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 89,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,571,000 after buying an additional 63,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Murphy USA by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,518,000 after buying an additional 56,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total value of $298,549.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,892.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total value of $298,549.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,892.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total transaction of $156,183.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,129.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,628 shares of company stock valued at $455,611 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of MUSA opened at $289.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.80. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $323.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $272.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.62. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 86.87% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. Murphy USA’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.60.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

