Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases Shares of 46,640 ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 46,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,890,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,002,000 after buying an additional 101,666 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,923,000 after purchasing an additional 83,328 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,062,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,157,000 after purchasing an additional 44,893 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,206,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,441,000 after purchasing an additional 55,392 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,907,000. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas Price Performance

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $81.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.58. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.86 and a 12 month high of $89.01.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OGS shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.50.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

