Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases New Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.15% of AAR as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in AAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in AAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in AAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in AAR by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $54.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.50. AAR Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $56.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. AAR had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AAR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AAR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AAR from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AAR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Insider Activity at AAR

In related news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 12,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $709,977.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AAR news, Director Jennifer L. Vogel sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total value of $384,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,896.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 12,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $709,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,751.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,731 shares of company stock valued at $7,389,826. 7.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAR Profile

(Get Rating)

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.