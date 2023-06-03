Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $5,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $139.53 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.92 and a 52-week high of $158.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.03 and a 200-day moving average of $126.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.47. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 61.01%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoNation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.14.

In related news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 9,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $1,323,338.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,655.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 9,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $1,323,338.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,655.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $6,682,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,332,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,656,014.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 254,668 shares of company stock valued at $34,796,022. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

