Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,603 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.07% of Diodes worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Diodes by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after buying an additional 22,056 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Diodes by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Diodes by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes Stock Performance

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $91.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.47. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.52 and a twelve month high of $97.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $467.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.03 million. Diodes had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 5,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $465,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,866.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $465,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,866.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $192,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,788.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,840 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on DIOD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diodes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

Diodes Profile

(Get Rating)

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.