Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $4.18 Million in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 245.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 53.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RGA shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.33.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $145.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $109.06 and a 1-year high of $153.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $1.79. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 23.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $292,858.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,919.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $151,641.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,260 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $292,858.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,919.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

