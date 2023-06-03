Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stock Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,124,000 after acquiring an additional 35,423 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in ALLETE by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 116,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ALLETE during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 218,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,104,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE Stock Performance

NYSE:ALE opened at $61.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.74. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.77 and a 52-week high of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.23.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.17). ALLETE had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $564.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ALLETE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti upgraded ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

About ALLETE

(Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.