Martingale Asset Management L P Has $4.35 Million Stock Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.10% of Essent Group worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Essent Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,326,000 after buying an additional 40,572 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Essent Group by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 797,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,992,000 after buying an additional 172,916 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Essent Group by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Essent Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 72,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $46.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.99. Essent Group Ltd. has a one year low of $34.27 and a one year high of $46.46.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Essent Group had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 73.35%. The business had revenue of $256.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ESNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Essent Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Essent Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Essent Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

About Essent Group

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.