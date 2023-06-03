Martingale Asset Management L P Has $2.32 Million Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,165,000 after buying an additional 27,063 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,797,000 after buying an additional 12,090 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $289,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,893,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $289,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,893,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.63, for a total transaction of $854,075.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 72,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,710,439.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,180 shares of company stock worth $6,194,452 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $337.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $320.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.18. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $202.00 and a one year high of $345.75.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $299.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.84 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KNSL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.80.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

