Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUM. SVB Securities lowered their target price on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Humana from $625.00 to $576.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Humana Price Performance

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $520.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $508.99. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $418.70 and a one year high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.27 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

