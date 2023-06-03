Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 41,245 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,245 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.11% of Primo Water worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 33,637 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Primo Water by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,877,000 after acquiring an additional 48,820 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,943,000 after acquiring an additional 39,817 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,471,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,217,000 after acquiring an additional 280,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 374.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 293,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 231,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Stock Performance

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. Primo Water Co. has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.95.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.52%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PRMW shares. TheStreet downgraded Primo Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Primo Water in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Primo Water from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Primo Water from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Water has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

