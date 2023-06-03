Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) PT Raised to GBX 220

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 200 ($2.47) to GBX 220 ($2.72) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MAKSY. Citigroup lowered Marks and Spencer Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 146 ($1.80) to GBX 153 ($1.89) in a report on Monday, April 24th. Peel Hunt raised Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 130 ($1.61) to GBX 150 ($1.85) in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $189.43.

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

MAKSY opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.75. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the following segments: UK Clothing and Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The UK Clothing and Home segment retails womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kidswear and home products. The UK Food segment includes the results of the UK retail food business and UK Food franchise operations.

