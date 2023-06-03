Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Stake Raised by Capco Asset Management LLC

Capco Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the quarter. Markel accounts for 11.6% of Capco Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Capco Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Markel worth $40,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 250,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,849,000 after purchasing an additional 42,142 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 59.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,362,000 after acquiring an additional 31,307 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Markel by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,259,000 after purchasing an additional 23,302 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,325,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter worth about $23,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,340.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,549.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,220.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 75 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,340.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,549.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,220.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Morgan E. Housel purchased 19 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,330.70 per share, with a total value of $25,283.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 194 shares of company stock valued at $260,642 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Markel Stock Up 2.3 %

Several research firms have commented on MKL. StockNews.com raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,516.67.

NYSE:MKL traded up $31.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,362.18. The company had a trading volume of 43,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,064.09 and a 1 year high of $1,458.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,327.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,323.29.

Markel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.