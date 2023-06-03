Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Sets New 1-Year High at $182.24

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $182.24 and last traded at $181.91, with a volume of 104086 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $181.42.

MANH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.97 and a 200-day moving average of $142.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.07 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 5,521 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $986,161.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $4,595,892.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 5,521 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $986,161.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $4,595,892.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $143,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,464,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,553,422 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 302.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,361,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,340,000 after buying an additional 1,023,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,461,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,455,000 after buying an additional 888,755 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $81,289,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,892,000 after buying an additional 225,136 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 505,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,245,000 after buying an additional 192,557 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

