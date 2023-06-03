Maiar DEX (MEX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $232,729.90

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $24.79 million and approximately $232,729.90 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00006436 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00026455 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019776 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00016318 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001080 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,069.82 or 1.00083312 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

MEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000679 USD and is up 1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $89,346.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

