Magnis Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:MNSEF) Trading Down 4.5%

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:MNSEF – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.09 and last traded at $0.11. 963,378 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the average session volume of 337,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Magnis Energy Technologies Trading Up 9.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22.

Magnis Energy Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the business of exploring, developing and mining natural flake graphite and manufacturing lithium-ion battey. It operates through the following segments: Lithium-Ion Battery Investments and Graphite Exploration and Development. The company was founded on July 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnis Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnis Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.