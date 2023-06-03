Magnis Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:MNSEF) Trading Down 4.5%

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:MNSEF – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.09 and last traded at $0.11. 963,378 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the average session volume of 337,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.
Magnis Energy Technologies Trading Up 9.6 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22.
Magnis Energy Technologies Company Profile
Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the business of exploring, developing and mining natural flake graphite and manufacturing lithium-ion battey. It operates through the following segments: Lithium-Ion Battery Investments and Graphite Exploration and Development. The company was founded on July 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Magnis Energy Technologies (MNSEF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Magnis Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnis Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.