Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (MCN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on June 30th

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MCN opened at $7.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average is $7.86. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $8.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 37.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth $159,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 3.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 12.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 196,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 21,320 shares during the period.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Company Profile

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

