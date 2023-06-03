Macy’s (NYSE:M) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11, RTT News reports. Macy’s had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Macy’s updated its FY24 guidance to $2.70-3.20 EPS.

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE M traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.42. 35,548,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,240,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $25.12. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.76.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

M has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Macy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.45.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

