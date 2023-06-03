Macquarie Lowers NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) to Neutral

Macquarie lowered shares of NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

NGMS has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of NeoGames from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NeoGames from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of NeoGames from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NeoGames from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.75.

NeoGames Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NGMS stock opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average is $15.36. NeoGames has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $926.90 million, a PE ratio of -40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.37.

NeoGames ( NASDAQ:NGMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $69.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 million. NeoGames had a positive return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 9.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NeoGames will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NGMS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NeoGames by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NeoGames by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in NeoGames by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of NeoGames by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

