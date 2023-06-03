Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 46.08% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Lululemon Athletica updated its Q2 guidance to $2.47-$2.52 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $11.74-$11.94 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 11.3 %

NASDAQ LULU opened at $365.44 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $258.79 and a 52-week high of $389.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $365.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.50. The firm has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40.

LULU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.96.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 141 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

