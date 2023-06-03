Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.40

Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.40 and traded as low as $0.31. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 182,801 shares.
Lucara Diamond Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.40.
Lucara Diamond Company Profile
Lucara Diamond Corp. engages in the production and exploration of diamond properties. Its project includes Karowe Mine and Exploration Work Orapa Kimberlite Field. The company was founded on July 31, 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
