Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 10,334 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $209.79 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $223.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.35 and a 200-day moving average of $204.56.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.90%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

