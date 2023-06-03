Lookers (LON:LOOK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $83.85

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 83.85 ($1.04) and traded as high as GBX 84 ($1.04). Lookers shares last traded at GBX 84 ($1.04), with a volume of 217,849 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 85.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 83.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.39. The company has a market cap of £317.88 million, a P/E ratio of 438.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Lookers’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Lookers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,578.95%.

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and light commercial vehicles; vehicle rental; vehicle funding and management packages, including contract hire, contract purchase, and personal contract; leasing fleet management; and sale and maintenance of vehicles.

