Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Up 1.7% This Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and $760.87 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 784,336,762 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 784,271,262.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00330384 USD and is up 17.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $401.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

