Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Up 1.7% This Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and $760.87 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 784,336,762 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 784,271,262.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00330384 USD and is up 17.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $401.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
