Lisk (LSK) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $118.33 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $0.83 or 0.00003072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 3% against the dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $118.33 million and $769,662.37 worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00009501 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000300 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003345 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003063 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001112 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,785,899 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

