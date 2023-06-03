Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,048.78

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,048.78 ($12.96) and traded as low as GBX 761 ($9.40). Liontrust Asset Management shares last traded at GBX 787.50 ($9.73), with a volume of 200,143 shares trading hands.

Liontrust Asset Management Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £520.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,083.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 867.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,046.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39.

About Liontrust Asset Management

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

