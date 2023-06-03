Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $48.66

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $48.66 and traded as low as $43.48. Linamar shares last traded at $44.12, with a volume of 8,507 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LIMAF shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Linamar to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.63.

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

