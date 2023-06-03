LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.78

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.78 and traded as high as $4.92. LifeVantage shares last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 39,149 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LifeVantage in a research report on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

LifeVantage Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $60.39 million, a P/E ratio of -78.67 and a beta of 1.05.

LifeVantage Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of LifeVantage

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from LifeVantage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. LifeVantage’s payout ratio is presently -233.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in LifeVantage by 117.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of LifeVantage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 30.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeVantage during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region, and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

