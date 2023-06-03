Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lenovo Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Lenovo Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LNVGY opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.21. Lenovo Group has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $22.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

