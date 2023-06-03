Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $124.11

Shares of Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 124.11 ($1.53) and traded as low as GBX 97.05 ($1.20). Learning Technologies Group shares last traded at GBX 100 ($1.24), with a volume of 1,295,074 shares.

Learning Technologies Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 114.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 123.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £814.04 million, a P/E ratio of 2,572.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.34.

Learning Technologies Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.15 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Learning Technologies Group’s previous dividend of $0.45. Learning Technologies Group’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at Learning Technologies Group

About Learning Technologies Group

In other Learning Technologies Group news, insider Kath Kearney Croft bought 9,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £9,994.44 ($12,351.01). Insiders own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, GP Strategies, and Other segments.

