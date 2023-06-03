LCX (LCX) Market Capitalization Tops $43.40 Million

LCX (LCX) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last week, LCX has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. LCX has a total market capitalization of $43.40 million and approximately $154,253.04 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LCX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0562 or 0.00000207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About LCX

LCX launched on June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here. LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights. LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The LCX Token is classified as an exchange based utility token and may be used to pay all fees associated with the services offered by LCX AG. The LCX Token can be used as a voucher to pay fees, such as fees for LCX Terminal subscription; fees for custodian solutions LCX Vault; fees for exchange transactions for all crypto assets; exchange fees for fiat-crypto-fiat transactions; processing fees; and other fees within the LCX ecosystem.

The LCX Token has been issued by LCX AG in full compliance with applicable laws and regulations in Liechtenstein. As per legal assessment performed by qualified legal firms, LCX Token can be legally classified as a utility token according to the US, Singapore, European and Liechtenstein law.”

LCX Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LCX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LCX using one of the exchanges listed above.

