Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $104.50

Lassonde Industries Stock Up 5.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$104.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$108.50. The company has a market cap of C$375.15 million, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.05.

About Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

