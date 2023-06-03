Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06, Zacks reports. Lands’ End had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $309.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.
Lands’ End Trading Up 8.9 %
Shares of LE opened at $9.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.87. Lands’ End has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $18.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.30.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lands’ End in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lands’ End
Lands’ End Company Profile
Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lands’ End (LE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.