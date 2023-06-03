Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06, Zacks reports. Lands’ End had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $309.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Shares of LE opened at $9.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.87. Lands’ End has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $18.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.30.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lands’ End in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 11.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 16.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 9.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.42% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C.

