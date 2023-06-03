Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Holdings Increased by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Lam Research by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX stock traded down $6.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $613.67. 1,181,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,343. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $644.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $536.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $494.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.49.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also

