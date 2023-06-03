Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Capco Asset Management LLC

Capco Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up approximately 7.2% of Capco Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Capco Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $25,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Harrell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Lam Research by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,403,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lam Research Stock Down 1.0 %

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Lam Research stock traded down $6.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $613.67. 1,181,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,343. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $644.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $536.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $494.78. The stock has a market cap of $82.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Stories

